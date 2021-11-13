Oppenheimer Lowers Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Price Target to $85.00

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Lemonade’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.96) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.65) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.35) EPS.

LMND has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lemonade in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an underperform rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Lemonade from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lemonade from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lemonade has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.86.

Get Lemonade alerts:

NYSE:LMND opened at $63.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.04 and its 200 day moving average is $81.04. Lemonade has a 12 month low of $55.15 and a 12 month high of $188.30.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.07. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 189.90% and a negative return on equity of 21.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lemonade will post -3.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 500 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 15,000 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $1,123,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,843,420 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Lemonade by 23.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lemonade by 156.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 106,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,946,000 after purchasing an additional 65,195 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Lemonade by 7.9% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group bought a new stake in Lemonade in the second quarter worth $325,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Lemonade by 26.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,726,000 after purchasing an additional 8,969 shares during the last quarter. 52.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

Featured Article: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.