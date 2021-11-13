Oppenheimer Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.32) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.45). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on INO. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.43.

INO stock opened at $7.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.48, a quick ratio of 10.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.87. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $19.00.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,193.30% and a negative return on equity of 42.42%. The firm had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1,755.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 7,180 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 34.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

