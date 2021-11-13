Oppenheimer Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV)

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) – Analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Achieve Life Sciences in a report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($4.13) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($5.31). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Achieve Life Sciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.82) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.11) EPS.

Get Achieve Life Sciences alerts:

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.38. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.14) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Achieve Life Sciences stock opened at $8.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.35. Achieve Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $6.63 and a 52-week high of $16.10.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Achieve Life Sciences during the second quarter worth about $171,000. Institutional investors own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Achieve Life Sciences Company Profile

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cytisinicline for smoking cessation. Its products includes cytisine, a plant-based alkaloid with a binding affinity to the nicotinic acetylcholine receptor. The company was founded in October 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Achieve Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achieve Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.