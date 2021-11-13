Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Sets New 52-Week High at $27.49

Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.49 and last traded at $27.47, with a volume of 617 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.97.
A number of brokerages recently commented on OPRT. Zacks Investment Research raised Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Oportun Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Oportun Financial in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Oportun Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.60.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.48 million, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.27.
In other news, CFO Jonathan Aaron Coblentz sold 8,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $213,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,479.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $49,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,205 shares of company stock valued at $459,185 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPRT. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Oportun Financial by 92.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Oportun Financial by 36.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Oportun Financial by 96,000.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,720 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Oportun Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oportun Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 70.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT)
Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.
