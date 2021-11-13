Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Sets New 52-Week High at $27.49

Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.49 and last traded at $27.47, with a volume of 617 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.97.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OPRT. Zacks Investment Research raised Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Oportun Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Oportun Financial in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Oportun Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.48 million, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.27.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.47. Oportun Financial had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 7.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Oportun Financial Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jonathan Aaron Coblentz sold 8,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $213,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,479.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $49,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,205 shares of company stock valued at $459,185 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPRT. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Oportun Financial by 92.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Oportun Financial by 36.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Oportun Financial by 96,000.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,720 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Oportun Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oportun Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 70.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

