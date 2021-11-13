ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Sold by Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 153,238 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 64.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 133.1% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 28,750.0% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.59.

ON Semiconductor stock opened at $58.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.60. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $27.32 and a 52 week high of $61.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,352 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total value of $242,885.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 11,210 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $506,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,975 shares in the company, valued at $9,084,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.