ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.79 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) to report $1.79 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for ON Semiconductor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.79 billion and the highest is $1.80 billion. ON Semiconductor reported sales of $1.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $6.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.68 billion to $6.69 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $7.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.02 billion to $7.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ON Semiconductor.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis.

ON has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $49.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.59.

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,038,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,233,267. ON Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $27.32 and a twelve month high of $61.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.49 and a 200-day moving average of $42.60. The stock has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.52.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total transaction of $242,885.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 11,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $506,692.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,084,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,712,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,481,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,876 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,364,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $565,944,000 after buying an additional 3,100,451 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 170.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,065,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $558,376,000 after buying an additional 7,602,971 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 156.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,612,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,672,000 after buying an additional 4,032,943 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,120,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $280,128,000 after buying an additional 2,375,248 shares during the period. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

