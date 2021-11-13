OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 104,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,520,000 after purchasing an additional 10,218 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 164.1% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 149,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,341,000 after acquiring an additional 93,064 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 6,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter.

EMXC stock opened at $62.19 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 52-week low of $50.70 and a 52-week high of $63.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.63.

