Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Old National Bancorp is a bank holding company that operates banking offices and ATMs throughout Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, Kentucky, and Tennessee. Through various subsidiaries, Old National provides a broad range of banking services as well as trust and investment management services, insurance brokerage services for both individuals and companies, and investment products. (Company Press Release) “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ONB. Piper Sandler upgraded Old National Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of ONB stock opened at $18.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Old National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $21.28.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $209.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.52 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 33.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

In other news, Director Austin M. Ramirez purchased 5,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $100,012.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 33.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

