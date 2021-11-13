ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Shares Gap Down to $43.10

The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $43.10, but opened at $40.26. ODP shares last traded at $40.06, with a volume of 9,483 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.70.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.33. ODP had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. ODP’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The ODP Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP John Gannfors sold 7,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $337,226.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ODP. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of ODP by 629.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 488,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,452,000 after buying an additional 421,479 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ODP by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,066,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $99,217,000 after buying an additional 46,902 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ODP during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,788,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of ODP by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of ODP by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

About ODP (NASDAQ:ODP)

The ODP Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It offers tools and resources to its clients to start, grow, and run their business. It operates through the following brands: Office Depot, OfficeMax, CompuCom, and Grabnd&Toy.

