Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.33), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Odonate Therapeutics stock remained flat at $$3.23 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,528. Odonate Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $7.10. The stock has a market cap of $124.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.32.

Get Odonate Therapeutics alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Odonate Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) by 945.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,198,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,083,562 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 3.11% of Odonate Therapeutics worth $4,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapeutics that improves and extends the lives of patients with cancer. It focuses on the development of tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that belongs to a class of drugs known as taxanes, which are used in the treatment of cancer.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Odonate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Odonate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.