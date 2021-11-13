OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) Receives C$2.92 Average Target Price from Brokerages

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$2.92.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OGC. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on OceanaGold to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Macquarie upgraded OceanaGold to a “buy” rating and set a C$2.80 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$3.00 target price on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of OGC stock opened at C$2.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.96 billion and a PE ratio of 17.66. OceanaGold has a 52-week low of C$1.58 and a 52-week high of C$2.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.33 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.47.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

