Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (BKOR) to Issue Dividend of $0.28 on December 1st

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BKOR) announced a dividend on Saturday, November 13th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th.

Shares of Oak Ridge Financial Services stock opened at $17.85 on Friday. Oak Ridge Financial Services has a 1 year low of $11.81 and a 1 year high of $18.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.25. The company has a market capitalization of $47.66 million, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.76.

Oak Ridge Financial Services Company Profile

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers mobile banking, online bill pay, remote deposit, checking, savings and mortgage, insurance, lending, and wealth management services. The company was founded on March 2, 2007 and is headquartered in Oak Ridge, NC.

Featured Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

