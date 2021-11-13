Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (BKOR) to Issue Dividend of $0.28 on December 1st

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BKOR) announced a dividend on Saturday, November 13th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th.
Shares of Oak Ridge Financial Services stock opened at $17.85 on Friday. Oak Ridge Financial Services has a 1 year low of $11.81 and a 1 year high of $18.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.25. The company has a market capitalization of $47.66 million, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.76.
Oak Ridge Financial Services Company Profile
