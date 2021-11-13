Nyzo (NYZO) Market Capitalization Reaches $3.89 Million

Nyzo (CURRENCY:NYZO) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. One Nyzo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000510 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Nyzo has traded 15.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nyzo has a market cap of $3.89 million and approximately $92,166.00 worth of Nyzo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001563 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.84 or 0.00073229 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.51 or 0.00074273 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.80 or 0.00098173 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,609.07 or 0.07205211 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63,870.71 or 0.99847077 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Nyzo

Nyzo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,919,651 coins. The official website for Nyzo is nyzo.co . Nyzo’s official Twitter account is @nyzo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nyzo is https://reddit.com/r/Nyzo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nyzo’s official message board is medium.com/@nyzoco/the-nyzo-mesh-time-and-diversity-as-a-currency-85c676631516

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyzo was developed from the ground up to explore blockchain technology in an approachable, accessible manner. Instead of layering complex fixes on top of flawed design or adding elaborate features, Nyzo focused on the foundational technology of the blockchain to build a system that just works. Nyzo uses a collaborative verification system that requires neither proof of work nor proof of stake. There is no mining. Simply participating in the Mesh gives a Node the opportunity to verify transactions, and the queuing system is designed so that transaction fees are distributed equitably to all participants. Very little computational power is required of a node, and having superior computational power will not allow a node to gain a larger share of transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Nyzo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyzo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nyzo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nyzo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

