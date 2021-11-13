NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given New $340.00 Price Target at Bank of America

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price objective hoisted by Bank of America from $275.00 to $340.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NVDA. Summit Insights raised NVIDIA from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on NVIDIA from $184.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on NVIDIA from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $248.93.

NVDA stock opened at $303.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $757.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.07, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $323.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.28. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.70%.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total transaction of $4,367,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total value of $2,086,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,488,500. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $293,000. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 8,962 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 17,995 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $9,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

