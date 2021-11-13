NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) PT Raised to C$7.50

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$6.75 to C$7.50 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on NUVSF. CIBC raised their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$5.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$6.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$4.25 to C$6.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NuVista Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.93.

NuVista Energy stock opened at $5.83 on Thursday. NuVista Energy has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $5.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.22.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

