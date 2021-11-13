Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 676,287 Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) by 33.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,343,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 676,287 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $11,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Coeur Mining during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Roth Capital cut their target price on Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Coeur Mining from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

NYSE CDE opened at $7.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -357.50 and a beta of 1.73. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.86 and a 52 week high of $12.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $208.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.02 million. Coeur Mining had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

