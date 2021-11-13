Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 29,131 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,456 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,131 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $11,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LSXMA. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 58.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 25.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $55.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of -85.11 and a beta of 1.23. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $39.40 and a 12 month high of $55.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.01.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LSXMA. TheStreet raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Liberty SiriusXM Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.20.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

