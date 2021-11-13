Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 11,948 Shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,948 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Calavo Growers were worth $11,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Calavo Growers during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Calavo Growers during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Steve Hollister purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.12 per share, with a total value of $180,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,002. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVGW opened at $41.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.61 million, a P/E ratio of 101.47 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.80. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.25 and a twelve month high of $85.40.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $285.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.97 million. Calavo Growers had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a yield of 2.73%. Calavo Growers’s payout ratio is currently 280.49%.

Separately, Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Calavo Growers from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

