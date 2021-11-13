Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,224,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,762 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals were worth $11,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,496,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,863,000 after purchasing an additional 391,756 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $19,732,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,921,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,838,000 after purchasing an additional 133,828 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,882,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,639,000 after purchasing an additional 60,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,545,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,913,000 after acquiring an additional 282,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMRX stock opened at $5.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.89 and a beta of 1.16. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $7.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $528.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.08 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 61.08%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.17.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

