Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) by 313.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 957,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 725,716 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Well were worth $12,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. AtonRa Partners increased its stake in American Well by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 29,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Well by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of American Well by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Well by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of American Well by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMWL opened at $8.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.28. American Well Co. has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $43.75.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. American Well had a negative net margin of 79.09% and a negative return on equity of 15.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.92) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Well Co. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 107,000 shares of American Well stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $957,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Deval L. Patrick sold 5,166 shares of American Well stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total transaction of $48,043.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 418,247 shares of company stock worth $4,206,591. Corporate insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on AMWL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Well from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Well from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of American Well from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Well currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.36.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

