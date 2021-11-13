Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $11.89 Million Stock Holdings in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 716,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,480 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NextGen Healthcare were worth $11,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NextGen Healthcare during the second quarter worth $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in NextGen Healthcare during the first quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 2,393.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 175.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextGen Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.71.

NXGN opened at $17.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -283.29, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.09 and a 200 day moving average of $16.18. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $149.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.47 million. NextGen Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 12.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 3,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $56,933.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $148,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

