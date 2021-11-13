Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $11.67 Million Stock Position in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) by 147.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 425,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253,089 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.60% of Arcus Biosciences worth $11,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCUS. FMR LLC boosted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,091,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,883,000 after acquiring an additional 857,505 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,038,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,902,000 after buying an additional 645,082 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 33.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 668,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,348,000 after buying an additional 167,335 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 269.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,902,000 after buying an additional 127,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Octagon Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 33.3% in the first quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,232,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 58.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

In other Arcus Biosciences news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 30,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total transaction of $1,077,704.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RCUS. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcus Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.11.

Shares of RCUS opened at $38.08 on Friday. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.70 and a 52 week high of $42.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.49.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.02. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 213.68% and a negative return on equity of 34.30%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

Further Reading: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.