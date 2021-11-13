Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $11.38 Million Position in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 284,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,332 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.50% of Renasant worth $11,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RNST. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Renasant by 1,074.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Renasant during the first quarter worth $227,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 17.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Renasant during the first quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 6.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Renasant stock opened at $39.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Renasant Co. has a 12-month low of $30.76 and a 12-month high of $46.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.21.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Renasant had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $154.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Renasant Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

