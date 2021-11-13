Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $11.08 Million Holdings in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 48,769 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.21% of HollyFrontier worth $11,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,395,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the second quarter valued at approximately $716,000. Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,974,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 17.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 522,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,190,000 after acquiring an additional 76,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 16.3% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 131,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after acquiring an additional 18,380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.21% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:HFC opened at $34.57 on Friday. HollyFrontier Co. has a 1 year low of $20.81 and a 1 year high of $42.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.69.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on HFC. Cowen upgraded HollyFrontier from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays upped their price target on HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on HollyFrontier in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HollyFrontier presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.11.
HollyFrontier Company Profile
HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.
Featured Article: Trading Strategy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC).
Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.