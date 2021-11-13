Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $11.08 Million Holdings in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 48,769 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.21% of HollyFrontier worth $11,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,395,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the second quarter valued at approximately $716,000. Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,974,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 17.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 522,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,190,000 after acquiring an additional 76,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 16.3% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 131,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after acquiring an additional 18,380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HFC opened at $34.57 on Friday. HollyFrontier Co. has a 1 year low of $20.81 and a 1 year high of $42.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.69.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.51. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HFC. Cowen upgraded HollyFrontier from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays upped their price target on HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on HollyFrontier in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HollyFrontier presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.11.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

