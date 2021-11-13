Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 206,355 Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,135,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206,355 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics were worth $11,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KPTI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 13.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,781,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,491 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 128.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,698,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,868,000 after buying an additional 955,560 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 4,350.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 392,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after buying an additional 383,908 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 21.9% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,488,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,366,000 after buying an additional 267,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 500.0% during the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KPTI opened at $8.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $641.39 million, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.09 and a 200 day moving average of $7.67. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.01). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 173.81% and a negative return on equity of 7,204.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.73) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KPTI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $30.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Karyopharm Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

