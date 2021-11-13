NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) PT Lowered to $60.00

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital began coverage on NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on NuVasive from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on NuVasive from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on NuVasive from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on NuVasive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NuVasive currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.29.

NUVA stock opened at $56.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.52. NuVasive has a twelve month low of $44.45 and a twelve month high of $72.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.20.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.22). NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Research analysts predict that NuVasive will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NuVasive declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical device company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 380.7% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 939.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,039 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

