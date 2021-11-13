Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Nucor (NYSE:NUE) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $120.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $105.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NUE. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of Nucor in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nucor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $114.27.

NUE opened at $112.24 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.53. Nucor has a 52 week low of $47.94 and a 52 week high of $128.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.45.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by ($0.18). Nucor had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Nucor’s revenue was up 109.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Nucor will post 22.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.69%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NUE. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Nucor by 761.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 27,400 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Nucor by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nucor during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

