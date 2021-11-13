NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Director Anthony P. Walsh Sells 17,843 Shares

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 17,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total value of $144,706.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSEAMERICAN NG opened at $8.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 62.14, a current ratio of 62.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.48 and a fifty-two week high of $11.11.

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in NovaGold Resources in the third quarter valued at $1,225,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NovaGold Resources in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in NovaGold Resources in the second quarter valued at $82,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in NovaGold Resources in the second quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NovaGold Resources in the second quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W. Chisholm, Macisaac G. Angus, Rick van Nieuwenhuyse, and Gerald James McConnell on December 5, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.