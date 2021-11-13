Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $142.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NOVA LTD is a provider of metrology solutions for advanced process control used in semiconductor manufacturing. The company’s product portfolio combines hardware and cutting-edge software. NOVA LTD, formerly known as NOVA MEASURING, is based in REHOVOT, Israel. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NVMI. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nova Measuring Instruments currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $120.00.

NASDAQ NVMI opened at $131.78 on Friday. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 1 year low of $60.30 and a 1 year high of $133.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.88 and its 200 day moving average is $100.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 43.28, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.08.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $112.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.81 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 26.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 19.4% during the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 7.9% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 13,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 17.9% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. 68.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

