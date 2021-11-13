Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Acquired by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,873 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,798,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,743,803,000 after purchasing an additional 974,433 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,248,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $404,109,000 after acquiring an additional 506,032 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 185.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 752,908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $273,630,000 after acquiring an additional 489,192 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 226.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 584,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $212,560,000 after acquiring an additional 405,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 106.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 739,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $268,904,000 after acquiring an additional 382,377 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Shares of NOC opened at $359.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $369.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $367.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $282.88 and a 12 month high of $408.03.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.17% and a net margin of 12.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a yield of 0.15%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 22.07%.

Several research firms recently commented on NOC. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Northrop Grumman from $466.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.15.

In other news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $86,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

Featured Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.