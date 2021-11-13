Northern Trust Corp Raises Stake in Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT)

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 829,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,065 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.40% of Vivint Smart Home worth $10,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Vivint Smart Home in the second quarter worth $26,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vivint Smart Home during the second quarter worth $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Vivint Smart Home during the first quarter worth $81,000. Barings LLC purchased a new position in Vivint Smart Home during the second quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vivint Smart Home during the second quarter worth $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vivint Smart Home stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. Vivint Smart Home, Inc. has a one year low of $8.18 and a one year high of $25.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.03.

Several research analysts have commented on VVNT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Vivint Smart Home in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.20.

Vivint Smart Home Company Profile

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

