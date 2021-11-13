Northern Trust Corp Has $11.84 Million Holdings in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 13.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 560,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,143 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Switch were worth $11,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Switch by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,281,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,923,000 after purchasing an additional 367,871 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Switch by 6.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,858,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,886,000 after purchasing an additional 510,333 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Switch in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,128,000. Port Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Switch by 36.7% in the first quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 4,318,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Switch by 43,360.2% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,269,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Switch alerts:

SWCH stock opened at $24.13 on Friday. Switch, Inc. has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $27.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.94 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.24.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Switch had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $158.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Switch, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.53%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SWCH shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Switch from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Switch from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Switch from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Switch has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.82.

In related news, insider Erin Thomas Morton sold 132,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total value of $3,468,565.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Stella Roy sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $6,310,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,471,526 shares of company stock valued at $37,391,213 in the last three months. Insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Switch Profile

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

See Also: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.