Northern Trust Corp Acquires 102,777 Shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK)

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) by 65.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 260,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,777 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in DermTech were worth $10,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in DermTech by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DermTech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in DermTech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in DermTech by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in DermTech by 159.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

DMTK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on DermTech from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.80.

DMTK stock opened at $25.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.84 and its 200-day moving average is $36.05. The company has a market cap of $745.28 million, a P/E ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 0.77. DermTech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $84.49.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). DermTech had a negative net margin of 558.38% and a negative return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. Analysts predict that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Todd Michael Wood sold 1,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $40,749.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin M. Sun sold 4,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $154,748.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,004 shares of company stock worth $470,580. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

