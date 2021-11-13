Norcros (LON:NXR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Norcros (LON:NXR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 390 ($5.10) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.81% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Norcros in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($5.10) price objective on shares of Norcros in a research report on Thursday.

Get Norcros alerts:

Shares of LON:NXR opened at GBX 315 ($4.12) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.30. Norcros has a 52-week low of GBX 180 ($2.35) and a 52-week high of GBX 351.32 ($4.59). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 306.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 303.51. The company has a market capitalization of £255.12 million and a P/E ratio of 16.94.

Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric, and mixer showers and accessories under the Triton brand name; shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors under the Merlyn brand; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, high end brassware, and valves under the Vado brand name; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand name.

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Norcros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norcros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.