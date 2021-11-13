NiSource (NYSE:NI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NiSource (NYSE:NI) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.420-$1.480 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.420. The company issued revenue guidance of -.NiSource also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.360-$1.360 EPS.
NiSource stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.08. 4,483,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,651,688. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.32. NiSource has a twelve month low of $21.09 and a twelve month high of $26.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.59 and a 200-day moving average of $25.09.
NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. NiSource had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 11.32%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NiSource will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 19,762 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $507,488.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,747,687.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in NiSource stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 972,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,542 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.25% of NiSource worth $23,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NiSource Company Profile
NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.
