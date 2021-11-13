NiSource (NYSE:NI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NiSource (NYSE:NI) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.420-$1.480 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.420. The company issued revenue guidance of -.NiSource also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.360-$1.360 EPS.

NiSource stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.08. 4,483,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,651,688. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.32. NiSource has a twelve month low of $21.09 and a twelve month high of $26.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.59 and a 200-day moving average of $25.09.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. NiSource had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 11.32%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NiSource will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NI. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NiSource from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NiSource has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.17.

In related news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 19,762 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $507,488.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,747,687.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NiSource stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 972,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,542 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.25% of NiSource worth $23,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

