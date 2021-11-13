NiSource (NYSE:NI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NiSource (NYSE:NI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.360-$1.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.340. The company issued revenue guidance of -.NiSource also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.420-$1.480 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NiSource from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NiSource from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.17.

Shares of NYSE:NI traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.08. 4,483,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,651,688. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.32. NiSource has a fifty-two week low of $21.09 and a fifty-two week high of $26.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 10.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NiSource will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 19,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $507,488.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,747,687.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NiSource stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 972,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,542 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.25% of NiSource worth $23,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 93.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

