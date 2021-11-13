Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nicolet Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank. The company provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals primarily in northeast and central Wisconsin and the upper peninsula of Michigan. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin. “

Separately, Piper Sandler raised Nicolet Bankshares from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.40.

Shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock opened at $74.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.68. The company has a market cap of $894.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. Nicolet Bankshares has a one year low of $64.75 and a one year high of $86.25.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.84). Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 28.32%. On average, analysts predict that Nicolet Bankshares will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCBS. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nicolet Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. 43.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

