NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Reaches New 12-Month High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $318.94 and last traded at $308.93, with a volume of 1820 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $289.13.

The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.39. NICE had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 12.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share.

Get NICE alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on NICE. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of NICE from $302.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of NICE from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NICE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NICE from $328.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of NICE from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NICE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.21.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NICE. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in NICE during the 1st quarter valued at about $705,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in NICE by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in NICE by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,025,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in NICE during the 1st quarter valued at about $720,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in NICE by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $283.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a PE ratio of 102.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.75.

About NICE (NASDAQ:NICE)

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.