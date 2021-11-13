NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Reaches New 12-Month High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $318.94 and last traded at $308.93, with a volume of 1820 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $289.13.
The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.39. NICE had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 12.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share.
Several brokerages have commented on NICE. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of NICE from $302.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of NICE from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NICE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NICE from $328.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of NICE from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NICE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.21.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $283.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a PE ratio of 102.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.75.
About NICE (NASDAQ:NICE)
NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.
Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?
Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.