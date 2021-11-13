NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NICE had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 12.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. NICE updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.430-$6.530 EPS.

NICE stock traded up $2.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $311.72. The company had a trading volume of 557,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,431. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.60, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.83. NICE has a 52-week low of $211.25 and a 52-week high of $319.36.

Get NICE alerts:

NICE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of NICE from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of NICE from $302.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of NICE from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NICE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NICE from $328.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NICE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.21.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

See Also: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.