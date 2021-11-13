NexTech AR Solutions (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

NexTech AR Solutions (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NexTech AR Solutions had a negative net margin of 109.03% and a negative return on equity of 115.83%.

OTCMKTS:NEXCF remained flat at $$1.41 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 187,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,724. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.95 million, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 3.96. NexTech AR Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $6.14.

About NexTech AR Solutions

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. develops and operates augmented reality advertising platform. The company products and services include ARitize Ecomm Solution, ARitize Retail Showroom, ARitize App, ARitize University, and ARitize Live Casting. The company was founded on January 12, 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

