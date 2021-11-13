NexTech AR Solutions (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

NexTech AR Solutions (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NexTech AR Solutions had a negative net margin of 109.03% and a negative return on equity of 115.83%.
OTCMKTS:NEXCF remained flat at $$1.41 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 187,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,724. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.95 million, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 3.96. NexTech AR Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $6.14.
About NexTech AR Solutions
