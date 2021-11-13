NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NEXI stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.72. 18,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,152. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.08. NexImmune has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $28.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NexImmune stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.13% of NexImmune worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 42.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexImmune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

About NexImmune

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.

