Newmark Security plc (LON:NWT) Insider Robert Waddington Acquires 500,000 Shares of Stock

Newmark Security plc (LON:NWT) insider Robert Waddington purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £5,000 ($6,532.53).

NWT stock opened at GBX 44.50 ($0.58) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of £208.59 million and a P/E ratio of 5.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.26. Newmark Security plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.67 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 50 ($0.65).

Newmark Security Company Profile

Newmark Security plc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic and physical security systems. It operates in two segments, People and Data Management, and Physical Security Solutions. The company's People and Data Management segment designs, manufactures, and distributes hardware and software access-control systems; and human capital management hardware for time-and-attendance, shop-floor data collection, and access control systems.

