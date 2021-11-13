Newmark Security plc (LON:NWT) Insider Robert Waddington Acquires 500,000 Shares of Stock

Newmark Security plc (LON:NWT) insider Robert Waddington purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £5,000 ($6,532.53).
NWT stock opened at GBX 44.50 ($0.58) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of £208.59 million and a P/E ratio of 5.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.26. Newmark Security plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.67 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 50 ($0.65).
Newmark Security Company Profile
