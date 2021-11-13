Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 306 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 269.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 243,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,003,000 after buying an additional 177,400 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 99.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 341,114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,081,000 after buying an additional 169,876 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 11.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,434,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $277,167,000 after buying an additional 141,934 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 172.1% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 219,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,803,000 after buying an additional 138,587 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 42.4% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 421,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,418,000 after buying an additional 125,418 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FIVE opened at $208.91 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.72 and a 12-month high of $237.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $190.76 and its 200 day moving average is $194.36. The stock has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.31.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. Five Below had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $646.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.86 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FIVE. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Five Below from $235.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $265.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.95.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

