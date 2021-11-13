Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $379,000 Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 140.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 26,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Garrison Point Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Garrison Point Capital LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period.

Shares of IEFA opened at $77.30 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.01.

