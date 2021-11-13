Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $266,000 Stock Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,606 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

NYSE FSK opened at $21.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.01. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.53. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $16.03 and a 1 year high of $23.44.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 167.84% and a return on equity of 8.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.46%.

In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Brian Gerson acquired 5,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.95 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,750. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael C. Forman acquired 10,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.98 per share, with a total value of $229,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 17,940 shares of company stock valued at $412,118. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

