Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $174,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 17.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 62,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,013,000 after acquiring an additional 5,694 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $9,108,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $2,122,000.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $240.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $210.61 and its 200 day moving average is $193.44. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $144.81 and a one year high of $244.45.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

