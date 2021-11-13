Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 857 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $813,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at $1,516,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at $1,923,000. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.0% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 8.7% in the second quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. 59.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BXMT opened at $33.65 on Friday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.54 and a fifty-two week high of $34.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.09 and a 200-day moving average of $32.06.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 54.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.88%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BXMT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone Mortgage Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.83.

In related news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $27,838.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $38,249.04. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 86,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,921.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,369 shares of company stock valued at $205,572. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

