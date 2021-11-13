New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $150.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $70.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on New Relic from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on New Relic from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of New Relic in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Relic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on New Relic from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $109.50.

Shares of New Relic stock opened at $121.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of -31.27 and a beta of 0.92. New Relic has a 52 week low of $51.52 and a 52 week high of $127.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.75.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $195.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.21 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 54.44% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that New Relic will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 2,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.73, for a total transaction of $223,667.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,063.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $2,400,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,963 shares of company stock valued at $7,723,994. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in New Relic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in New Relic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in New Relic by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,434 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in New Relic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in New Relic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. 85.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

