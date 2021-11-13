New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) PT Raised to $131.00 at Needham & Company LLC

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $84.00 to $131.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NEWR. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on New Relic from $80.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of New Relic from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of New Relic from $74.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of New Relic from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Relic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $109.50.

Get New Relic alerts:

Shares of NEWR opened at $121.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of -31.27 and a beta of 0.92. New Relic has a 12 month low of $51.52 and a 12 month high of $127.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $195.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.21 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 54.44% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that New Relic will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other New Relic news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.51, for a total transaction of $2,445,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total transaction of $178,471.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,509.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,963 shares of company stock valued at $7,723,994 over the last quarter. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of New Relic by 76.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 216,471 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,307,000 after buying an additional 93,668 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in New Relic by 5.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,097 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,378,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in New Relic by 9.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 297,523 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,924,000 after purchasing an additional 25,816 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in New Relic by 4.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 100,526 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in New Relic by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 645,272 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,213,000 after purchasing an additional 19,760 shares in the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.