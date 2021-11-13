New Hope Co. Limited (ASX:NHC) Insider Purchases A$120,450.00 in Stock

New Hope Co. Limited (ASX:NHC) insider Robert Millner acquired 50,000 shares of New Hope stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.41 ($1.72) per share, with a total value of A$120,450.00 ($86,035.71).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.23, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Sunday, October 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.06%. New Hope’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.37%.

New Hope Corporation Limited explores, develops, produces, and processes coal, and oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Coal mining in Queensland, Coal mining in New South Wales, and Other. The company has interests in two open cut coal mines in South East Queensland that produce thermal coal, including the New Acland project, which is located in north-west of Oakey, Queensland; and the Jeebropilly coal mine located in the West Moreton region near Ipswich.

